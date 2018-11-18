Laura WhiteBorn 31 August 1987
Laura White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06cs50q.jpg
1987-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ec35d1f-d1cf-40b5-8931-a80915cf560a
Laura White Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Jane Amanda White (born 31 August 1989) is an English singer-songwriter from Atherton in the Metropolitan Borough of Wigan, Greater Manchester.
She is also known for finishing in eighth place on the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008 and being the only singer to date raised in parliament on her exit of the show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura White Performances & Interviews
Laura White Tracks
Sort by
Street Life (feat. Laura White)
Bugzy Malone
Street Life (feat. Laura White)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbhwf.jpglink
Street Life (feat. Laura White)
Last played on
Heartbreaker (feat. Ms Banks)
Laura White
Heartbreaker (feat. Ms Banks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgbfd.jpglink
Heartbreaker (feat. Ms Banks)
Last played on
That Girl
Laura White
That Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cs512.jpglink
That Girl
Last played on
Love On Me
Galantis
Love On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg1d.jpglink
Love On Me
Last played on
To Be Loved
Laura White
To Be Loved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cs512.jpglink
To Be Loved
Last played on
Laura White Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist