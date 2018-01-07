The Ed Palermo Big BandFormed 1977
1977
The Ed Palermo Big Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ed Palermo Big Band is a big band that has been active for over thirty years, playing the compositions and arrangements of their leader, saxophonist Ed Palermo. The band is known for Palermo's arrangements of the music of Frank Zappa.
Flamingo
Flamingo
Egyptian Strut
Egyptian Strut
