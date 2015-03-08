Hugues Jean Marie Auffray (born on 18 August 1929 in Neuilly-sur-Seine), better known as Hugues Aufray, is a French singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Aufray is known for his French language covers of Bob Dylan's songs. Aufray knew Dylan and his work from his time in New York, as well as from record shops, and his translations capture the rawness of the original songs.

His most famous original songs are "Santiano", "Céline", "Stewball", and in Spanish, "Hasta luego" and "Barco de Papel".