Koko TaylorBorn 28 September 1928. Died 3 June 2009
Koko Taylor
1928-09-28
Koko Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Koko Taylor (born Cora Anna Walton, September 28, 1928 – June 3, 2009) was an American singer whose style encompassed Chicago blues, electric blues, rhythm and blues and soul blues. Sometimes called "The Queen of the Blues", she was known for her rough, powerful vocals.
Koko Taylor Tracks
Let The Juke Joint Jump
Koko Taylor
Let The Juke Joint Jump
Let The Juke Joint Jump
Have You Heard The News
Koko Taylor
Have You Heard The News
Have You Heard The News
Wang Dang Doodle
Koko Taylor
Wang Dang Doodle
Wang Dang Doodle
Mother Nature
Koko Taylor
Mother Nature
Mother Nature
Voodoo Woman
Koko Taylor
Voodoo Woman
Voodoo Woman
I'm A Woman
Koko Taylor
I'm A Woman
I'm A Woman
What Kind Of Man Is This
Koko Taylor
What Kind Of Man Is This
What Kind Of Man Is This
Merry, Merry Christmas
Koko Taylor
Merry, Merry Christmas
Merry, Merry Christmas
Don't Mess With The Messer
Koko Taylor
Don't Mess With The Messer
Don't Mess With The Messer
It Took A Long Time
Koko Taylor
It Took A Long Time
It Took A Long Time
Yes It's Good For You
Koko Taylor
Yes It's Good For You
Yes It's Good For You
Wang Dang Doodle (feat. Little Walter)
Koko Taylor
Wang Dang Doodle (feat. Little Walter)
Wang Dang Doodle (feat. Little Walter)
Something You Got
B.B. King
Something You Got
Something You Got
Blues Never Die
Koko Taylor
Blues Never Die
Blues Never Die
(I Got) All You Need
Koko Taylor
(I Got) All You Need
(I Got) All You Need
I Got What It Takes
Koko Taylor
I Got What It Takes
I Got What It Takes
Blues Hotel
Koko Taylor
Blues Hotel
Blues Hotel
