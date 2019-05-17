Brainchild of DJ/producer Guillaume de Kadebostany aka President Kadebostan, Kadebostany achieved a breakthrough with numerous chart-topping singles such as “Castle in the Snow”, “Mind if I Stay” or the new version of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” (50 Shades of Grey).

Under the flag of the conceptual Republic of Kadebostany, Kadebostany rapidly captured attention far and wide with its singular brand of pop music, unique visual identity, and colossal live performances.