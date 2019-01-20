Dappy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4ng.jpg
1987-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9eae7149-852d-49e9-8c44-e5469fed242b
Dappy Biography (Wikipedia)
Costadinos Contostavlos (born 11 June 1987), better known by his stage name Dappy, is an English singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor. He is best known for being the lead singer of the Camden-based grime trio N-Dubz, with his cousin Tulisa, and Fazer. He was known for his slightly unusual dress sense and his love for what he describes as "eye-catching headwear". His trademark was wearing a selection of woolly chullos (sometimes referred to as "Dappy hats"), turning up one or both of the ear-flaps of the hat.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dappy Performances & Interviews
Dappy Tracks
Sort by
Oh My (feat. Ay Em)
Dappy
Oh My (feat. Ay Em)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067fgg4.jpglink
Oh My (feat. Ay Em)
Last played on
All We Know (Remix)
Dappy
All We Know (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4ng.jpglink
All We Know (Remix)
Last played on
All We Know
Dappy
All We Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nprt1.jpglink
All We Know
Last played on
No Regrets
Dappy
No Regrets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdgp.jpglink
No Regrets
Last played on
All We Know
Dappy
All We Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4ng.jpglink
All We Know
Last played on
Oh My
Dappy
Oh My
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4ng.jpglink
Oh My
Last played on
Playlists featuring Dappy
Upcoming Events
14
Mar
2019
Dappy
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
15
Mar
2019
Dappy
The Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxzp6/acts/ad36v2
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-07T22:24:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00vp4kw.jpg
7
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wmxj/acts/ab6dgw
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T22:24:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00v6gpc.jpg
23
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
Live Lounge: Dappy
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezrbj5
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-02-27T22:24:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hw3f.jpg
27
Feb
2012
Live Lounge: Dappy
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Dappy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“That was all too quick” – Dappy on the sudden fame of N-Dubz
-
UK MC Tinchy Stryder celebrates 15 Years Of BBC Radio 1Xtra - #1XtraAt15
-
Lethal Bizzle Reveals Jay Z's Lost Grime Verse?!?
-
Lethal Bizzle makes a shocking revelation about his break out solo track and Jay Z...
-
Lethal Bizzle’s early inspiration
-
Lethal Bizzle
-
Fire in the Booth – Tinchy Stryder Part 2
-
Lethal Bizzle: "Stormzy calls me when he needs help"
-
Lethal Bizzle premieres new single
-
A Chat With Yungen
Back to artist