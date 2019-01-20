Costadinos Contostavlos (born 11 June 1987), better known by his stage name Dappy, is an English singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor. He is best known for being the lead singer of the Camden-based grime trio N-Dubz, with his cousin Tulisa, and Fazer. He was known for his slightly unusual dress sense and his love for what he describes as "eye-catching headwear". His trademark was wearing a selection of woolly chullos (sometimes referred to as "Dappy hats"), turning up one or both of the ear-flaps of the hat.