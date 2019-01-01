Alison Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9eadb5d4-f336-45f5-ad56-95fb0ff1952b
Alison Gold Biography (Wikipedia)
Alison Gold (born May 9, 2002) is an American pop singer. She is best known for the single "Chinese Food".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alison Gold Tracks
Sort by
Alison Gold Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist