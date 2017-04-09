Eddy HowardBorn 12 September 1914. Died 23 May 1963
Eddy Howard
1914-09-12
Eddy Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Evan Duncan Howard (September 12, 1914 – May 23, 1963) was an American vocalist and bandleader who was popular during the 1940s and 1950s.
Eddy Howard Tracks
Auf wiedersehen
To Each His Own
Wrap your troubles in dreams
Now is the hour
Careless
Ragtime Cowboy Joe
