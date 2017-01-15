John WizardsFormed 2010
John Wizards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n62tr.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ead0b84-3e7b-40f5-bcb7-ca658e782801
John Wizards Biography (Wikipedia)
John Wizards is a South African band from Cape Town formed in 2010. They are currently signed to Planet Mu records. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist John Withers, vocalist Emmanuel Nzaramba, drummer and percussionist Raphael Segerman, bassist and keyboardist Alex Montgomery, guitarist Tom Parker and guitarist and keyboardist Geoff Brink. The band released its self-titled first album in September 2012, which includes the singles "Lusaka by Night" and "Muizenberg". The band's style has been described as a mix of R&B, soukous, afropop, reggae, South African house, Shangaan electro and dub.
John Wizards Tracks
Lusaka By Night
John Wizards
Lusaka By Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
Lusaka By Night
Last played on
iYownge
John Wizards
iYownge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
iYownge
Last played on
Muizenberg
John Wizards
Muizenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n52n0.jpglink
Muizenberg
Last played on
Muizenberg (The 2 Bears Remix)
John Wizards
Muizenberg (The 2 Bears Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
Muizenberg (The 2 Bears Remix)
Last played on
Tet Lek Schrempf
John Wizards
Tet Lek Schrempf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
Tet Lek Schrempf
Last played on
Muizenberg (Seiji Remix)
John Wizards
Muizenberg (Seiji Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
Muizenberg (Seiji Remix)
Last played on
Maria
John Wizards
Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
Maria
Last played on
2 Bears Remix
John Wizards
2 Bears Remix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
2 Bears Remix
Last played on
iYongwe
John Wizards
iYongwe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
iYongwe
Last played on
Leuk
John Wizards
Leuk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leuk
Performer
Last played on
Durvs
John Wizards
Durvs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Durvs
Performer
Last played on
Finally Jet Up
John Wizards
Finally Jet Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
Finally Jet Up
Last played on
I'm Still A Serious Guy
John Wizards
I'm Still A Serious Guy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62tr.jpglink
I'm Still A Serious Guy
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T22:38:37
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
