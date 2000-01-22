Carlo Cossutta (May 8, 1932 – January 22, 2000) was a prominent Italian dramatic tenor who had a major international opera career that spanned from the mid-1950s through the late 1990s. He began and ended his career at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires where he sang regularly from 1958 through 1998. He first drew international attention in 1964 when he sang the title role in the world premiere of Alberto Ginastera's Don Rodrigo, which led to a series of appearances at the Royal Opera, London during the 1960s. In the 1970s his international career skyrocketed with appearances at most of the major opera houses in Europe and the United States. He remained active on the international stage during the 1980s but his career slowed down significantly in the 1990s after he contracted liver cancer.

Cossutta had a powerful voice, buttressed by a solid technique that provided exceptional stamina. He excelled in the dramatic and spinto tenor repertoire, and was particularly successful in the operas of Giuseppe Verdi. He was especially renowned for his performances of the title role in Verdi's Otello and the role of Pollione in Bellini's Norma. Although his performance credits place him among the leading tenors of his generation, he never quite reached the star status of his early contemporaries such as Franco Corelli and Mario del Monaco, or later ones like Plácido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti.