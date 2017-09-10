NoteworthyUniversity of California Berkeley Acappella Group. Formed 2000
Noteworthy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9eaafcb2-5cd2-4e0e-b307-6d6abeea4e82
Noteworthy Tracks
Sort by
Every Time I Feel the Spirit
Noteworthy
Every Time I Feel the Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Time I Feel the Spirit
Last played on
Every Time I Feel the Spirit
Jeff Howard & Noteworthy
Every Time I Feel the Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Time I Feel the Spirit
Performer
Last played on
Dream a little dream of me
The Noteworthy Mixed Choir
Dream a little dream of me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream a little dream of me
Performer
Last played on
Seal Lullaby
Noteworthy
Seal Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seal Lullaby
Last played on
Dream a little dream of me
Noteworthy
Dream a little dream of me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream a little dream of me
Last played on
Noteworthy Links
Back to artist