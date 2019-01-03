Clarence “Frogman” HenryBorn 19 March 1937
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
1937-03-19
Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Henry II (born March 19, 1937), known as Clarence "Frogman" Henry, is an American rhythm and blues singer and pianist, best known for his hits "Ain't Got No Home" (1956) and "(I Don't Know Why) But I Do" (1961).
(I Don't Know Why I Love You) But I Do
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
(I Don't Know Why I Love You) But I Do
Ain't Go Nobody
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
Ain't Go Nobody
Ain't Go Nobody
But I Do
Clarenece Frogman Henry
But I Do
But I Do
You Always Hurt the One You Love
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
You Always Hurt the One You Love
Think It Over
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
Think It Over
Think It Over
But I Do
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
But I Do
But I Do
Ain't Got No Home
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
Ain't Got No Home
Ain't Got No Home
I Don't Know Why I Love You
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
I Don't Know Why I Love You
I Don't Know Why I Love You
I Want To Be A Movie Star
Clarence “Frogman” Henry
I Want To Be A Movie Star
I Want To Be A Movie Star
