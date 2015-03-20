Doctor RockitBorn 1972
1972
Doctor Rockit Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Herbert (born 1972), also known as Herbert, Doctor Rockit, Radio Boy, Mr. Vertigo, Transformer, and Wishmountain, is a British electronic musician. He often takes sounds from everyday items to produce electronic music.
Doctor Rockit Tracks
Café De Flore (Charles Webster Remix)
Doctor Rockit
Café De Flore (Charles Webster Remix)
Café De Flore (Charles Webster Remix)
Café De Flore
Doctor Rockit
Café De Flore
Café De Flore
