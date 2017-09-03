Cult With No Name (often abbreviated to CWNN) is a musical duo from London, UK, comprising Erik Stein and Jon Boux. Influenced largely by electronic music, post-punk and modern classical music, they refer to themselves 'post-punk electronic balladeers'. Formed in 2004, the band were initially signed by Los Angeles label Trakwerx in 2007, founded by Jackson Del Rey of Californian post-punk band Savage Republic and 17 Pygmies. Now on their own 'CWNN Music' label, they are distributed worldwide through Darla Records, home of Harold Budd and My Morning Jacket, and Cadiz Music who host the likes of The Cockney Rejects and Dr. Feelgood.