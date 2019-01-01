Broken BonesFormed 1983
Broken Bones
1983
Broken Bones Biography (Wikipedia)
Broken Bones are a hardcore punk band founded in 1983 and led by Anthony 'Bones' Roberts. They evolved from the band Discharge, and later moved into a style known as crossover. They have released eight albums, three EPs and a number of singles. The band has gone through a number of line-up changes over the years and have toured internationally.
