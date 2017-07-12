Stanley Odd
Stanley Odd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05y86ws.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ea25dac-094b-4b0a-a241-9bea5adefd62
Stanley Odd Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Odd is an alternative hip-hop group based in Scotland combining live instrumentation with samples and loops. Formed in 2009, the band have supported acts such as Arrested Development, Sage Francis, The View and played at major Scottish festivals including T in the Park and Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party. Their first album was released in May 2010 on Circular Records. Their self-released follow-up, "Reject", was shortlisted for Scottish Album of the Year Award 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stanley Odd Tracks
Sort by
Son I Voted Yes
Stanley Odd
Son I Voted Yes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Son I Voted Yes
Last played on
Pastime
Stanley Odd
Pastime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Pastime
Last played on
Monsoon Season
Stanley Odd
Monsoon Season
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Monsoon Season
Last played on
Chase Yirsel
Stanley Odd
Chase Yirsel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Chase Yirsel
Last played on
Let Ma Brain Breathe
Stanley Odd
Let Ma Brain Breathe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Let Ma Brain Breathe
Last played on
Carry Me Home
Stanley Odd
Carry Me Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Carry Me Home
Last played on
Marriage Counselling
Stanley Odd
Marriage Counselling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Marriage Counselling
Last played on
Killergram
Stanley Odd
Killergram
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Killergram
Last played on
Winter of Discontent
Stanley Odd
Winter of Discontent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
The Day I Went Deaf
Stanley Odd
The Day I Went Deaf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
The Oddyssey
Stanley Odd
The Oddyssey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Get A Grip
Stanley Odd
Get A Grip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Letter To A Critic
Stanley Odd
Letter To A Critic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
That Good Word
Stanley Odd
That Good Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Think Of A Number
Stanley Odd
Think Of A Number
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Electric Sleep
Stanley Odd
Electric Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y86ws.jpglink
Stanley Odd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist