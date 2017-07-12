Stanley Odd is an alternative hip-hop group based in Scotland combining live instrumentation with samples and loops. Formed in 2009, the band have supported acts such as Arrested Development, Sage Francis, The View and played at major Scottish festivals including T in the Park and Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party. Their first album was released in May 2010 on Circular Records. Their self-released follow-up, "Reject", was shortlisted for Scottish Album of the Year Award 2013.