Anthony RappBorn 26 October 1971
Anthony Rapp
1971-10-26
Anthony Rapp Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Deane Rapp (born October 26, 1971) is an American actor and singer known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway production of Rent. Following his original performance of the role in 1996, Rapp reprised it in the film version of the show and then the show's United States Tour in 2009. He also performed the role of Charlie Brown in the 1999 Broadway revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and originated the role of Lucas in the musical If/Then in 2014. His screen roles include Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on the television series Star Trek: Discovery.
Anthony Rapp Tracks
Seasons
Anthony Rapp
Seasons
Seasons
Seasons of Love
Anthony Rapp
Seasons of Love
Seasons of Love
Rent
Anthony Rapp
Rent
Rent
La Vie Boheme
Anthony Rapp
La Vie Boheme
La Vie Boheme
I'll Cover You
Anthony Rapp
I'll Cover You
I'll Cover You
Anthony Rapp Links
