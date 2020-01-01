LOCOSouth Korean rapper. Born 25 December 1989
LOCO
LOCO Biography (Wikipedia)
Kwon Hyuk-woo (Hangul: 권혁우; born December 25, 1989), better known by his stage name Loco (Hangul: 로꼬), is a South Korean rapper signed to hip hop label AOMG. He won the first season of Mnet's rap competition Show Me the Money in 2012.
