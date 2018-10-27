Bill WellsScottish musician. Born 1963
Bill Wells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e9d0abd-bd10-4c48-9886-224d34c7ed84
Bill Wells Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Wells (born c. 1963) is a Scottish bassist, pianist, guitarist and composer.
He is best known for his group the Bill Wells Octet, since the early 1990s, but he has performed and recorded in a wide range of settings, including collaborations with The Pastels, Maher Shalal Hash Baz, Future Pilot A.K.A., Lol Coxhill, Isobel Campbell, Barbara Morgenstern and recently Aidan Moffat. He has also played on tracks by Kevin Ayers, V Twin and Duglas T. Stewart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Wells Tracks
Sort by
Yenissey (feat. Pia Fraus)
Bill Wells
Yenissey (feat. Pia Fraus)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yenissey (feat. Pia Fraus)
Last played on
Chromatic Nights (Pi Fraus)
Bill Wells
Chromatic Nights (Pi Fraus)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chromatic Nights (Pi Fraus)
Last played on
Far From You
Bill Wells
Far From You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05znqrx.jpglink
Far From You
Last played on
The Copper Top
Bill Wells
The Copper Top
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05znqrx.jpglink
The Copper Top
Last played on
(If You) Keep Me In Your Heart
Aiden Moffat & Bill Wells
(If You) Keep Me In Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(If You) Keep Me In Your Heart
Performer
Last played on
PNTPS 4
Bill Wells
PNTPS 4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PNTPS 4
Last played on
Tangle of Us (Radio Scotland Session 2 March 2015)
Bill Wells
Tangle of Us (Radio Scotland Session 2 March 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tangle of Us (Radio Scotland Session 2 March 2015)
Performer
Last played on
DILF 77 Would Like To Chat
Bill Wells
DILF 77 Would Like To Chat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05znqrx.jpglink
DILF 77 Would Like To Chat
Last played on
Three Blind Mice
Bill Wells
Three Blind Mice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Blind Mice
Last played on
Hey Diddle Diddle
Bill Wells
Hey Diddle Diddle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588ybw.jpglink
Hey Diddle Diddle
Last played on
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Bill Wells
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Last played on
Danse profane
Bill Wells/Aidan Moffat
Danse profane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danse profane
Performer
Last played on
Tangle of Us
Bill Wells
Tangle of Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05znqrx.jpglink
Tangle of Us
Last played on
THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD
Aidan Moffat
THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05znqrx.jpglink
THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD
Last played on
The Eleven Year Glitch
Aidan Moffat
The Eleven Year Glitch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05znqrx.jpglink
The Eleven Year Glitch
Last played on
This Dark Desire
Bill Wells
This Dark Desire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05znqrx.jpglink
This Dark Desire
Last played on
Summer Dreams
Bill Wells
Summer Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Dreams
Performer
Last played on
The Copper Top
Bill Wells
The Copper Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Copper Top
Last played on
Toon City
Bill Wells
Toon City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toon City
Last played on
Presentation Piece 1
Bill Wells
Presentation Piece 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Presentation Piece 1
Last played on
Effective Demand / Mizu Tori
Bill Wells
Effective Demand / Mizu Tori
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Effective Demand / Mizu Tori
Last played on
Different Pans
Bill Wells
Different Pans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Different Pans
Last played on
Courtin Love
Bill Wells
Courtin Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Courtin Love
Last played on
Effective Demand
Bill Wells
Effective Demand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Effective Demand
Last played on
Lemondale
Bill Wells
Lemondale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lemondale
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewhc6q
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
2014-05-09T23:10:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rns1v.jpg
9
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
19:30
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
Bill Wells Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist