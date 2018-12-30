Alexander YoungTenor. Born 18 October 1920. Died 2 March 2000
Alexander Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1920-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e9715a2-df85-45ad-92e2-be7b203fb4b6
Alexander Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Basil Young (18 October 1920 – 5 March 2000) was an English tenor who had an active career performing in concerts and operas from the late 1940s through the early 1970s. He was particularly admired for his performances in the operas of Handel, Mozart, and Rossini, notably the studio recording of Il pirata/ Vincenzo Bellini with Maria Callas and Monica Sinclair in 1961, Kingsway Hall, London (Walter Legge)
In 1953 he performed the role of Tom Rakewell in the United Kingdom premiere of Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress. After retiring from the stage, he served as the head of vocal studies of the Royal Northern College of Music from 1973-1986.
He died in 2000, aged 79.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Young Tracks
Sort by
The Creation: The Heavens are Telling
Joseph Haydn
The Creation: The Heavens are Telling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation: The Heavens are Telling
Choir
Last played on
'Do not go gentle into that good night' - In memoriam Dylan Thomas
Igor Stravinsky
'Do not go gentle into that good night' - In memoriam Dylan Thomas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
'Do not go gentle into that good night' - In memoriam Dylan Thomas
Last played on
If you go in [Iolanthe]
George Baker
If you go in [Iolanthe]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
If you go in [Iolanthe]
Last played on
The Kingdom, Op. 51: part V (feat. Adrian Boult, London Philharmonic Choir, Margaret Price, John Shirley‐Quirk, Yvonne Minton, Alexander Young & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Edward Elgar
The Kingdom, Op. 51: part V (feat. Adrian Boult, London Philharmonic Choir, Margaret Price, John Shirley‐Quirk, Yvonne Minton, Alexander Young & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewrn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-01T23:12:01
1
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edc8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-03T23:12:01
3
Sep
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5rzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-01T23:12:01
1
Sep
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5fxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-08T23:12:01
8
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8fxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1973-01-01T23:12:01
1
Jan
1973
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist