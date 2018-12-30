Alexander Basil Young (18 October 1920 – 5 March 2000) was an English tenor who had an active career performing in concerts and operas from the late 1940s through the early 1970s. He was particularly admired for his performances in the operas of Handel, Mozart, and Rossini, notably the studio recording of Il pirata/ Vincenzo Bellini with Maria Callas and Monica Sinclair in 1961, Kingsway Hall, London (Walter Legge)

In 1953 he performed the role of Tom Rakewell in the United Kingdom premiere of Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress. After retiring from the stage, he served as the head of vocal studies of the Royal Northern College of Music from 1973-1986.

He died in 2000, aged 79.