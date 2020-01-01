Gryllus VilmosBorn 28 October 1951
Gryllus Vilmos Biography (Wikipedia)
Vilmos Gryllus (October 28, 1951) is a Hungarian musician, performer and composer, founding member of folk music group Kaláka; winner of the Kossuth Prize (2000).
