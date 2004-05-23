Roberto MuroloBorn 19 January 1912. Died 13 March 2003
Roberto Murolo
1912-01-19
Roberto Murolo Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberto Murolo (19 January 1912 – 13 March 2003) was an Italian musician.
Roberto Murolo Tracks
Anema E Core
Roberto Murolo
Anema E Core
Anema E Core
Scalinatella
Roberto Murolo
Scalinatella
Scalinatella
Guaglione
Roberto Murolo
Guaglione
Guaglione
