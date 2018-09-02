C. Joseph Vijay, professionally known as Vijay, is an Indian film actor and playback singer who works in Tamil cinema. He is one of the highest paid actors in Tamil cinema. Vijay is referred to by fans and media as Ilayathalapathy (young commander) or Thalapathy (commander).

Vijay at the age of ten marked his childhood cinematic debut in drama Vetri (1984), he continued to perform as child artist in films till Ithu Engal Neethi (1988), directed by his father S. A. Chandrasekhar. He then featured in the film Naalaiya Theerpu (1992) in lead role at the age of eighteen also directed by his father, but he received his breakthrough in the film Poove Unakkaga (1996), which was directed by Vikraman. To date, he has acted in 61 movies as a lead actor and has won 50 awards including notable three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Cosmopolitan Award, one Indiatoday Award, one SIIMA Award, eight Vijay Awards, three Edison Awards, two Vikatan Awards and was nominated for one National Award UK.