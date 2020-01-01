MishCatt is the artistic pseudonym for Michelle Gonzalez, a singer-songwriter from San Jose, Costa Rica. She has previously performed and released music in the Costa Rica-based pop band Patterns, but left the band in 2014 to focus on her solo project.

She released her debut EP EP in March 2016, and it quickly became the most played Costa Rican artist in the history of Spotify, getting more than 6 million plays in less than two months. The EP was recorded in Stockholm, Sweden and is produced by Pontus Winnberg (Miike Snow, Amason). The song "Another Dimension" peaked at number 17 on the Swedish Heatseeker chart. In 2020 she's released two songs, 'Pavo' & 'Midningt Sun', from her upcoming EP 'The real Pavo', which is released by Amuse (music company).

On December 5, 2019, Gonzalez performed live vocals for the song "Fades Away" originally recorded by Noonie Bao during Avicii Tribute Concert at Friend's Arena, Stockholm. She also released a studio recording of the performance.