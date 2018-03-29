Floh de CologneFormed 20 January 1966. Disbanded May 1984
Floh de Cologne (Translated as: Flea of Cologne) were a German band, active from 1966 to 1983, regarded as a pioneer of krautrock and Political Satire Music. After success at the beginning of the 70s, the band separated in 1983.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
