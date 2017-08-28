Don Adams (June 7, 1942 – November 27, 1995) was a Scottish-born rhythm and blues singer from Glasgow who moved to Munich in the 1960s to perform in a production of the musical Hair.

While in Munich, Adams recorded two albums, Watts Happening (1969) and The Black Voice (1972), with his backing group of German jazz musicians on the United Artists Records label. He was a member of Love Generation and then Les Humphries Singers. He died of cirrhosis in London in 1995.