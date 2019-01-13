Alexis Korner’s Blues IncorporatedFormed 1961. Disbanded 1966
Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated
1961
Biography (Wikipedia)
Blues Incorporated were an English blues band formed in London in 1961, led by Alexis Korner and including at various times Jack Bruce, Charlie Watts, Terry Cox, Davy Graham, Ginger Baker, Art Wood, Long John Baldry, Ronnie Jones, Danny Thompson, Graham Bond, Cyril Davies, Malcolm Cecil and Dick Heckstall-Smith.
I Wanna Put a Tiger in Your Tank
Back At The Chicken Shack (Band Beat Session, 10 Dec 1965)
Organiser (Band Beat Session, 10 Dec 1965)
Last played on
Sail On
Last played on
Trouble In Mind (Band Beat Session, 10 Dec 1965)
She Fooled Me
Last played on
The Captains Tiger
Last played on
I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man
Last played on
Early in the Morning
Last played on
Keep Your Hands Off
Last played on
I Thought I Heard That Train Whistle Blow
Everything She Needs (Band Beat Session, 1962)
Rock Me
Last played on
Hoochie Coochie Man
Last played on
Chicken Shack
Last played on
Rain Is Such a Lonesome Sound
I Got My Mojo Working
Last played on
Skippin'
Last played on
Back at the Chicken Shack
Last played on
Rockin'
Last played on
