CFO$ is an American songwriting and production duo consisting of John Paul Alicastro and Michael Conrad Lauri. They are primarily known for creating entrance music and program themes for WWE. The two have also garnered credits for The Unlikely Candidates, Wolfgang Gartner, Rozes, Phillip Phillips, Goo Goo Dolls, Young Guns, Will Roush, KIT Walters, Train, and Filter.
