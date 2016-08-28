Christian Van Horn (born 1978 in Rockville Centre, New York) is an American operatic bass-baritone and has appeared with many of the world's most prestigious opera companies, including The Metropolitan Opera, Paris Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Bayerische Staatsoper, Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, Canadian Opera Company, Netherlands Opera, San Francisco Opera, Salzburg Festival, Los Angeles Opera, and The Grand Théâtre du Genève. His roles include the title roles in Le nozze di Figaro and Bioto's Mefistofele, the Four Villains in Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Mephistopheles in Faust, Zaccaria in Nabucco, Escamillo in Carmen, Raimondo in Lucia di Lammermoor, Banquo in Macbeth, Colline in La Bohème, and Claudio in Aggrippina. Van Horn has also appeared as a concert soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic among others.