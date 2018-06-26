Hans Ek, born in 1964 in Uppsala, Sweden, is a conductor and arranger working in the meeting between classical music, jazz, pop and folk music.

He has worked with symphony orchestras in Sweden, as well as in Norway, Denmark, England, Canada, Lithuania and Turkey.

Ek has in recent years been musical director of the Polar Music Prize ceremony.

In recent years he has also devoted his time to film music. He has orchestrated and recorded music for films such as Let the Right One In directed by Tomas Alfredson, Troubled Water (Erik Poppe), A Man Comes Home (Thomas Vinterberg), Effi Briest (Hermine Huntgeburth), At Point Blank (Peter Lindmark), and Tannöd (Bettina Oberli).

Since 2013 he is on tour with Dan Berglund and Magnus Öström of the Esbjörn Svensson Trio, performing their songs with orchestral arrangements.