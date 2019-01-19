DayaBorn 24 October 1998
Daya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e8a4e92-1598-47d9-80f7-646802abce76
Daya Biography (Wikipedia)
Grace Martine Tandon (born October 24, 1998), professionally known as Daya (stylized DΛYΛ; pronounced), is an American singer and songwriter from Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She is signed to Artbeatz, Z Entertainment, and RED Distribution, and released her self-titled debut extended play (EP), Daya, on September 4, 2015, which includes the song "Hide Away", which has peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. She released her debut studio album Sit Still, Look Pretty on October 7, 2016.
Daya Tracks
Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)
The Chainsmokers
Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)
Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)
I Wanna Know
RL Grime
I Wanna Know
I Wanna Know
