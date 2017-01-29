Bobo ShashiBorn 12 October 1981
Bobo Shashi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e8a4ca6-ca23-4ebc-b591-4701502292fe
Bobo Shashi Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobo Shashi (Tamil: போபோ சஷி : born 12 October 1981) is an Indian film composer from Tamil Nadu, India.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobo Shashi Tracks
Sort by
Attu Payyan
Gana Palani, Tupakeys & Bobo Shashi
Attu Payyan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Attu Payyan
Last played on
Oru Naal
Radhan
Oru Naal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oru Naal
Last played on
Back to artist