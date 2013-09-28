Greg PennyBorn 12 October 1955
Greg Penny Biography (Wikipedia)
Greg Penny (born October 12, 1955 in Hollywood, California) is an American record producer, recording engineer, mixing engineer, musician, songwriter and artist best known for his work as a producer for Elton John and k.d. lang. He is currently the president of Flower Records and partner at Siwa Productions, Tokyo.
