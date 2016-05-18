José María CanoBorn 21 February 1959
José María Cano
1959-02-21
José María Cano (born 21 February 1959) is a Spanish visual artist, musician, composer, and record producer. From 1982-98, he was a member and principal composer of the Spanish pop-rock band Mecano. Since 1998, he works primarily in the visual arts.
