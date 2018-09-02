Michael ProphetBorn 3 March 1957. Died 16 December 2017
Michael Prophet
1957-03-03
Michael Prophet Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael George Haynes (3 March 1957 – 16 December 2017), known professionally as Michael Prophet, was a Jamaican roots reggae singer known for his "crying" tenor vocal style, whose recording career began in 1977.
Love & Unity (Rodigan Dub)
Michael Prophet
Love & Unity (Rodigan Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Love & Unity (Rodigan Dub)
Last played on
Gates Of Zion
Michael Prophet
Gates Of Zion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Gates Of Zion
Last played on
Conscious Man
Michael Prophet
Conscious Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Conscious Man
Last played on
You Are A No Good (12" Extended Version)
Michael Prophet
You Are A No Good (12" Extended Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
You Are A No Good (12" Extended Version)
Last played on
Give Me The Feelings (feat. Michael Prophet)
Vibronics
Give Me The Feelings (feat. Michael Prophet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Give Me The Feelings (feat. Michael Prophet)
Last played on
Searching For Jah (feat. Michael Prophet)
Vibronics
Searching For Jah (feat. Michael Prophet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Searching For Jah (feat. Michael Prophet)
Last played on
Love and Unity
Michael Prophet
Love and Unity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Love and Unity
Last played on
The copa come
Michael Prophet
The copa come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
The copa come
Last played on
Live A Little
Michael Prophet
Live A Little
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Live A Little
Last played on
Boom Him Up
Michael Prophet
Boom Him Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Boom Him Up
Last played on
Evil doers
Michael Prophet
Evil doers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Evil doers
Last played on
Give Love (feat. Michael Prophet)
Adam Prescott
Give Love (feat. Michael Prophet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Give Love (feat. Michael Prophet)
Performer
Last played on
Searching for Jah
Michael Prophet
Searching for Jah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Searching for Jah
Last played on
Upside Down
Michael Prophet
Upside Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Upside Down
Last played on
Show Some Love
Michael Prophet
Show Some Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Show Some Love
Last played on
Gunman
Michael Prophet
Gunman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Gunman
Last played on
Turn Me Loose
Michael Prophet
Turn Me Loose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Turn Me Loose
Last played on
Rich Man, Poor Man
Michael Prophet
Rich Man, Poor Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Rich Man, Poor Man
Last played on
How Can you Forget
Michael Prophet
How Can you Forget
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
How Can you Forget
Last played on
Body Fusion
Michael Prophet
Body Fusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frsfc.jpglink
Body Fusion
Last played on
