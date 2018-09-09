Francesc Guerau (1649 – 1717/1722) was a Spanish Baroque composer. Born on Majorca, he entered the singing school at the Royal College in Madrid in 1659, becoming a member of the Royal Chapel as an alto singer and composer ten years later. Named a member of the Royal Chamber of king Charles II of Spain in 1693, he also served as a teacher at the singing school until 1701. His best-known work is a collection of pieces for baroque guitar entitled Poema harmónico that was published in 1694.