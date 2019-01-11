Alvin Nathaniel Joiner (born September 18, 1974), better known by the stage name Xzibit (pronounced "exhibit"), is an American rapper and broadcaster.

Xzibit began his musical career after the release of his debut studio album At the Speed of Life in 1996. The album generated both critical and commercial success, peaking at number 74 on the Billboard 200. It also contained the single "Paparazzi", which peaked at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. This success allowed Xzibit to secure a recording contract with Loud Records later that year.

Xzibit released his second album, 40 Dayz & 40 Nightz, in August 1998, which peaked at number fifty-three on the Billboard 200. The album was also a resounding critical success, and also contained the single "What U See Is What U Get", which peaked within the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album's success also caught attention from Dr. Dre, who acted as the executive producer on Xzibit's third album Restless (2000).

Restless, largely considered Xzibit's magnum opus, debuted at number fourteen on the Billboard 200, and was later certified platinum in the United States. The album also contained the singles "Front 2 Back", "X", and "Get Your Walk On". His follow-up album Man vs. Machine (2002) also enjoyed similar commercial success; it debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, and was certified gold, while Weapons of Mass Destruction (2004) also became certified gold. After the release of Full Circle in 2006, Xzibit underwent a musical hiatus, not releasing any music until the release of his seventh studio album Napalm in 2012. However, shortly after the release of the album, Xzibit entered another period of hiatus, and has not released any further music to date.