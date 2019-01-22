Dodgy are an English power pop rock trio, that rose to prominence during the Britpop era of the 1990s. They are best known for their hits "Staying Out for the Summer", "If You're Thinking of Me", and "Good Enough". The last was their biggest hit reaching No. 4 in the UK Singles Chart. They released their first album in over a decade, Stand Upright in a Cool Place, on Strikeback Records in February 2012.