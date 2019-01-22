Dodgy
1990
Dodgy are an English power pop rock trio, that rose to prominence during the Britpop era of the 1990s. They are best known for their hits "Staying Out for the Summer", "If You're Thinking of Me", and "Good Enough". The last was their biggest hit reaching No. 4 in the UK Singles Chart. They released their first album in over a decade, Stand Upright in a Cool Place, on Strikeback Records in February 2012.
Good Enough
Dodgy
Good Enough
Good Enough
Last played on
Staying Out For The Summer
Dodgy
Staying Out For The Summer
Staying Out For The Summer
Last played on
Lovebirds
Dodgy
Lovebirds
Lovebirds
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Dodgy, Tony Wright
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
2
Feb
2019
Dodgy, Babybird and Tony Wright
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
8
Feb
2019
Dodgy, Tony Wright
Riverside 1, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
9
Feb
2019
Dodgy, Tony Wright
Queen Margaret Union (QMU), Glasgow, UK
15
Feb
2019
Dodgy, Tony Wright
The Leadmill, Sheffield, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1997
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-28T22:26:15
28
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
