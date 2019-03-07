Based in San Jose, California, The Choral Project is a mixed-voice choir founded in 1996 by artistic director and conductor Daniel D. Hughes. The group's vision is "to heal our world through music and words," while their mission is "to connect to one another through choral theater, education and musical excellence."

The Choral Project's repertoire is broad and diverse, ranging from Bach, Debussy, and Brahms to modern composers like Kirke Mechem, Rene Clausen, Michael Ostrzyga, Stephen Jackson and Eric Whitacre. They have performed in Washington D.C.'s National Cathedral, San Francisco's Mission Dolores Basilica, Mission Santa Clara de Asís, Santa Cruz' Holy Cross Church, and multiple venues in England, Scotland, Wales, Costa Rica, and Mexico. During their 2001 tour, The Choral Project appeared live on Mexican National Radio. In 2004, the ensemble competed in the Mixed Choir division of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod in Wales, coming away with a second-place finish. In 2007, while competing against six choirs from around the world at the California International Choral Festival & Competition in San Luis Obispo, CA, the group placed in all three categories - 1st place in the Choir's Choice category, 2nd place in the Required Music category and 3rd in the Folk Music category.