The Horrible Crowes. Formed 20 January 2011
The Horrible Crowes
2011-01-20
The Horrible Crowes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Horrible Crowes is a musical duo consisting of vocalist and guitarist Brian Fallon and guitarist Ian Perkins. Fallon is also the front man in The Gaslight Anthem, a band he formed in 2006. Their debut album and only full-length studio release to date, Elsie, was released on September 6, 2011, through SideOneDummy Records.
The Horrible Crowes Tracks
Ladykiller
The Horrible Crowes
Ladykiller
Ladykiller
Behold The Hurricane
The Horrible Crowes
Behold The Hurricane
Behold The Hurricane
Go Tell Everybody
The Horrible Crowes
Go Tell Everybody
Go Tell Everybody
