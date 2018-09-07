Prok & Fitch
Prok & Fitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e7bff2a-faac-43ad-873d-849991f0e443
Prok & Fitch Tracks
Sort by
Medication (Prok & Fitch Remix) (feat. Gene Farris)
Erick Morillo
Medication (Prok & Fitch Remix) (feat. Gene Farris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g1g4.jpglink
Medication (Prok & Fitch Remix) (feat. Gene Farris)
Last played on
Sea La (feat. Dajaé)
Prok & Fitch
Sea La (feat. Dajaé)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sea La (feat. Dajaé)
Last played on
Kol Kol
Prok & Fitch
Kol Kol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qcyg.jpglink
Kol Kol
Last played on
Luv Dancing
Green Velvet
Luv Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Luv Dancing
Last played on
Why
Prok & Fitch
Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why
Last played on
Celia's House
Solardo
Celia's House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16k6.jpglink
Celia's House
Last played on
For Your Body
Prok & Fitch
For Your Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qcyg.jpglink
For Your Body
Last played on
Para Dice (Prok & Fitch Remix)
Pirate Copy
Para Dice (Prok & Fitch Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Para Dice (Prok & Fitch Remix)
Performer
Last played on
La La Land (Prok & Fitch Remix)
Solardo
La La Land (Prok & Fitch Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16k6.jpglink
La La Land (Prok & Fitch Remix)
Last played on
Tears
Prok & Fitch
Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tears
Last played on
Feel It
Prok & Fitch
Feel It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605kbg.jpglink
Feel It
Last played on
La La Land (Prok & Fitch Sweet 16 Remix)
Green Velvet
La La Land (Prok & Fitch Sweet 16 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
La La Land (Prok & Fitch Sweet 16 Remix)
Last played on
La La Land (Prok & Fitch's Sweet Sixteen remix)
Green Velvet
La La Land (Prok & Fitch's Sweet Sixteen remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
La La Land (Prok & Fitch's Sweet Sixteen remix)
Last played on
Nodding Dog
Prok & Fitch
Nodding Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nodding Dog
Last played on
Makes Me (Prok & Fitch Remix) (feat. Taina)
José Nuñez
Makes Me (Prok & Fitch Remix) (feat. Taina)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makes Me (Prok & Fitch Remix) (feat. Taina)
Last played on
Minder
Dajaé
Minder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minder
Last played on
Sheeple
Prok & Fitch
Sheeple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Sheeple
Last played on
Wailer
Prok & Fitch
Wailer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wailer
Last played on
Heatwave
Prok & Fitch
Heatwave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heatwave
Last played on
Prok & Fitch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"My best work to date" - Danny Howard remixes the Cbeebies World Cup Kick song!
-
Carl Cox speaks to Danny Howard about mental health in dance music
-
Carl Cox talks Ibiza, club closure, mental health and Avicii
-
BBC Music Introducing at ADE 2017
-
BBC Music Introducing at Creamfields 2017
-
Danny Howard - Renegade Master (T in the Park 2016)
Back to artist