Pizzaman were a British electronic music duo consisting of John Reid (born 17 December 1963) and Norman Cook (born 31 July 1963).

Their debut album, 'Pizzamania', was released in 1995. The album spawned three singles; all of which reached the top forty on the UK Singles Chart. The highest charting of these was 'Happiness', until 'Trippin on Sunshine' performed slightly better on the chart when it was re-released the following year. Despite this success, however, the only follow-up material to Pizzamania was the 1996 single "Hello Honky Tonks (Rock Your Body)". After the group disbanded in 1997, Cook went on to more success using the name Fatboy Slim. The music videos for the three singles were all directed by Michael Dominic.