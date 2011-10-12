LuxuriaHoward Devoto. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1990
Luxuria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e7a1526-45bf-4f3a-b51b-4c13fad19d7e
Luxuria Biography (Wikipedia)
Luxuria was a British pop music band made up of vocalist Howard Devoto (formerly of Buzzcocks and Magazine) and instrumentalist Norman Fisher-Jones, aka "Noko." The band was active in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Devoto and Noko met through Pete Shelley, supposedly bonding over a competition to read Marcel Proust (Noko won).[citation needed] The two recorded six collections of material.
In 1987, they signed to Beggars Banquet and formed Luxuria. In 1988, they released their debut album, Unanswerable Lust. Their second and final album, Beast Box, was released in 1990.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luxuria Tracks
Sort by
Luxuria
Luxuria
Luxuria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luxuria
Last played on
Redneck
Luxuria
Redneck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redneck
Last played on
Luxuria Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist