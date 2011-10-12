Luxuria was a British pop music band made up of vocalist Howard Devoto (formerly of Buzzcocks and Magazine) and instrumentalist Norman Fisher-Jones, aka "Noko." The band was active in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Devoto and Noko met through Pete Shelley, supposedly bonding over a competition to read Marcel Proust (Noko won).[citation needed] The two recorded six collections of material.

In 1987, they signed to Beggars Banquet and formed Luxuria. In 1988, they released their debut album, Unanswerable Lust. Their second and final album, Beast Box, was released in 1990.