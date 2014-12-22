Trachtenburg Family Slideshow PlayersFormed 2000. Disbanded 2011
Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e75a1f4-3ff6-45fe-9791-b0496cabc427
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players were an American indie-rock/art pop family band. It consisted of main vocalist Jason Trachtenburg, his wife Tina, and their only child, Rachel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Mountain Trip To Japan, 1959
Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players
Mountain Trip To Japan, 1959
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountain Trip To Japan, 1959
Last played on
Fondue Friends In Switzerland
Tractenburg
Fondue Friends In Switzerland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fondue Friends In Switzerland
Performer
Last played on
Egg
Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players
Egg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Egg
Last played on
Eggs
Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players
Eggs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eggs
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist