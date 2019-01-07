Douglas Anderson Supernaw (born September 26, 1960) is an American country music artist. After several years performing as a local musician throughout the state of Texas, he signed with BNA Records in 1993.

Supernaw has released four studio albums: Red and Rio Grande (1993), Deep Thoughts from a Shallow Mind (1994), You Still Got Me (1995), and Fadin' Renegade (1999), as well as two compilation albums, 1997's The Encore Collection, and 2017's "Greatest Hits". Between 1993 and 1996, he charted eleven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including "I Don't Call Him Daddy", a Number One single in late 1993.