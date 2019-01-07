Doug SupernawBorn 26 September 1960
Doug Supernaw
1960-09-26
Doug Supernaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Anderson Supernaw (born September 26, 1960) is an American country music artist. After several years performing as a local musician throughout the state of Texas, he signed with BNA Records in 1993.
Supernaw has released four studio albums: Red and Rio Grande (1993), Deep Thoughts from a Shallow Mind (1994), You Still Got Me (1995), and Fadin' Renegade (1999), as well as two compilation albums, 1997's The Encore Collection, and 2017's "Greatest Hits". Between 1993 and 1996, he charted eleven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including "I Don't Call Him Daddy", a Number One single in late 1993.
Doug Supernaw Tracks
Daddy's Girl
Daddy's Girl
Honky Tonkin' Fool
Honky Tonkin' Fool
You Never Even called Me By My Name
You Never Even called Me By My Name
I Don't Call Him Daddy
I Don't Call Him Daddy
The Perfect Picture
The Perfect Picture
Red and Rio Grande
Red and Rio Grande
State Fair
State Fair
