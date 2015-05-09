Beatie Wolfe is an Anglo-American singer-songwriter, described as "a pioneering songwriter" known for "seeing music differently" and creating new tangible formats for music, which include the 'World's First 3D Interactive Album App' for her debut album 8ight, a musical jacket for her second album Montagu Square and the world's first live 360 AR stream for her third album Raw Space. These musical innovations have gained Wolfe critical acclaim with Highsnobiety naming Wolfe as one of '10 Ways Music Will Change in 2017' and Wired (magazine) featuring Wolfe as one of 22 changing the world.

In June 2016, Wolfe was invited to meet Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, representing the best of British Innovation, and in September 2016 Wolfe featured in the Victoria and Albert Museum's exhibition ‘Records and Rebels’ where she performed and spoke alongside David Bowie's designer Jonathan Barnbrook about her work. Wolfe performed and spoke at Austin, Texas music festival South by Southwest in March 2016 and 2017, in addition to hosting Pandora Radio's stage and lifestream in 2017. Wolfe is also the co-founder of a "profound" research project looking at the Power of Music for people living with dementia.