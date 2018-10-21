Tony PastorBorn 26 October 1907. Died 31 October 1969
1907-10-26
For the Victorian era impresario of the same name, see Tony Pastor.
Tony Pastor (born Antonio Pestritto; October 26, 1907 – October 31, 1969) was an Italian American novelty singer and tenor saxophonist.
Traffic Jam
Traffic Jam
Traffic Jam
You're A Lucky Guy
Artie Shaw
You're A Lucky Guy
You're A Lucky Guy
Just For Kicks
Just For Kicks
Just For Kicks
Summit Ridge Drive
Summit Ridge Drive
Summit Ridge Drive
Busy line
Busy line
Busy line
Maria Elena
Maria Elena
Maria Elena
Bell Bottom Trousers
Bell Bottom Trousers
Bell Bottom Trousers
Any Old Time
Billie Holiday
Any Old Time
Any Old Time
I wonder
I wonder
I wonder
Traffic Jam
Artie Shaw
Traffic Jam
Traffic Jam
Nightmare
Nightmare
Nightmare
Moonglow
Moonglow
Moonglow
I wonder I wonder
I wonder I wonder
I wonder I wonder
Red Silk Stockings And Green Perfume
Red Silk Stockings And Green Perfume
Red Silk Stockings And Green Perfume
