The Jolly BoysFormed 1955
The Jolly Boys
1955
The Jolly Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jolly Boys are a mento band from Port Antonio, Jamaica. It was formed in 1945 and had great commercial success in the late 1980s and 1990s among reggae and world music fans. They released a new album in 2010 (Great Expectation) and are currently the house band at GeeJam, a hotel in Port Antonio.
The Jolly Boys Tracks
Riders on the Storm
The Jolly Boys
Riders on the Storm (World Music Archive)
Riders on the Storm (World Music Archive)
Last played on
Blue Monday
The Jolly Boys
Blue Monday
Blue Monday
Last played on
Perfect Day
The Jolly Boys
Perfect Day
Perfect Day
Last played on
Riders on the Storm
The Jolly Boys
Riders on the Storm
Riders on the Storm
Last played on
Trainline
The Jolly Boys
Trainline
Trainline
Last played on
Hanging On The Telephone
The Jolly Boys
Hanging On The Telephone
Hanging On The Telephone
Performer
Last played on
Take Me Back To Jamaica
The Jolly Boys
Take Me Back To Jamaica
Rehab
The Jolly Boys
Rehab
Rehab
Last played on
Emmanuel Road (Bruk Rock Stone)
The Jolly Boys
Emmanuel Road (Bruk Rock Stone)
Emmanuel Road (Bruk Rock Stone)
Last played on
Riders On The Storm
N/A & The Jolly Boys
Riders On The Storm
Riders On The Storm
Performer
Last played on
You can't always get what you want
The Jolly Boys
You can't always get what you want
Ring Of Fire
The Jolly Boys
Ring Of Fire
Ring Of Fire
Last played on
I Fought The Law
The Jolly Boys
I Fought The Law
I Fought The Law
Last played on
Golden Brown
The Jolly Boys
Golden Brown
Golden Brown
Last played on
Rehab [Session]
The Jolly Boys
Rehab [Session]
Rehab [Session]
Last played on
Talking Parrot [Session]
The Jolly Boys
Talking Parrot [Session]
Talking Parrot [Session]
Last played on
The Passenger
The Jolly Boys
The Passenger
The Passenger
Last played on
REHAB feat ALBERT MINOTT
The Jolly Boys
REHAB feat ALBERT MINOTT
REHAB feat ALBERT MINOTT
Last played on
