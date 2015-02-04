Sudha MalhotraIndian playback singer.. Born 30 November 1936
Sudha Malhotra
1936-11-30
Sudha Malhotra Biography
Sudha Malhotra is an Indian playback singer. She also acted in some Bollywood films and as a playback singer, worked in popular Bollywood movies in the 1950s and 1960s, like Arzoo, Dhool Ka Phool, Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Girl Friend, Barsat Ki Raat, Didi, Kala Pani, Prem Rog and Dekh Kabira Roya. She was last heard in Raj Kapoor's Prem Rog (1982) in the song "Yeh Pyar tha ya kuch aur tha". Apart from Hindi songs, Sudha sang many popular Marathi songs (Bhavgeet) with Arun Date.
She was awarded the Padma Shri by Government of India in 2013.
Sudha Malhotra Tracks
Tu Mujhe Bhool Bhi Jaao
Mukesh
Tu Mujhe Bhool Bhi Jaao
Tu Mujhe Bhool Bhi Jaao
Likh Di Hamne Aaj Ki Shaam
Vijay Singh
Likh Di Hamne Aaj Ki Shaam
Likh Di Hamne Aaj Ki Shaam
Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai
Sudha Malhotra
Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai
Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai
Yeh Pyar Tha Ya Kuch Aur Tha
Anwar & Sudha Malhotra
Yeh Pyar Tha Ya Kuch Aur Tha
Yeh Pyar Tha Ya Kuch Aur Tha
Performer
Sumiran Kar Le
Sudha Malhotra
Sumiran Kar Le
Sumiran Kar Le
Sumiran Karle Mere Mana
Sudha Malhotra
Sumiran Karle Mere Mana
Sumiran Karle Mere Mana
Mati Kahe Kumbhar Ko
Sudha Malhotra
Mati Kahe Kumbhar Ko
Mati Kahe Kumbhar Ko
