Suresh Ishwar Wadkar (Marathi: सुरेश वाडकर; born 7 August 1955) is an Indian playback singer. He performs in both Hindi and Marathi films. He has sung songs in some Bhojpuri films, Odia albums and bhajans and in Konkani films.

