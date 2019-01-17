Suresh WadkarBorn 1954
Suresh Wadkar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e6f92c0-b264-452d-b792-51808dede63f
Suresh Wadkar Biography (Wikipedia)
Suresh Ishwar Wadkar (Marathi: सुरेश वाडकर; born 7 August 1955) is an Indian playback singer. He performs in both Hindi and Marathi films. He has sung songs in some Bhojpuri films, Odia albums and bhajans and in Konkani films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suresh Wadkar Tracks
Sort by
Tumse Milke
Asha Bhosle
Tumse Milke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccq9r.jpglink
Tumse Milke
Last played on
Mere Dil Ki Galiyon Mein
Alka Yagnik
Mere Dil Ki Galiyon Mein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58l5.jpglink
Mere Dil Ki Galiyon Mein
Last played on
Ae Saawan Baras Zara
Lata Mangeshkar
Ae Saawan Baras Zara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Ae Saawan Baras Zara
Last played on
Chappa Chappa
Hariharan
Chappa Chappa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8nq.jpglink
Chappa Chappa
Last played on
Bhanvre ne Khilaya Phool
Lata Mangeshkar
Bhanvre ne Khilaya Phool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Bhanvre ne Khilaya Phool
Last played on
Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez
Suresh Wadkar
Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez
Last played on
Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le
Suresh Wadkar
Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le
Last played on
Sapne Mein
Asha Bhosle
Sapne Mein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccq9r.jpglink
Sapne Mein
Last played on
Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin
Lata Mangeshkar
Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin
Last played on
Pyar Ke Mod Pe
Asha Bholse, Suresh Wadkar & Rahul Dev Burman
Pyar Ke Mod Pe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gsyf0.jpglink
Pyar Ke Mod Pe
Last played on
O Rabba Koi To Bataye
Suresh Wadkar
O Rabba Koi To Bataye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
O Rabba Koi To Bataye
Last played on
Dekho Yeh Kaun Aaya
Asha Bhosle
Dekho Yeh Kaun Aaya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccq9r.jpglink
Dekho Yeh Kaun Aaya
Last played on
Baitha Neeli Jheel Kinare
Suresh Wadkar
Baitha Neeli Jheel Kinare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
Baitha Neeli Jheel Kinare
Last played on
Tu Mujhe Suna
Suresh Wadkar
Tu Mujhe Suna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu Mujhe Suna
Last played on
Humka Ishaq Hua Hai
Asha Bhosle
Humka Ishaq Hua Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccq9r.jpglink
Humka Ishaq Hua Hai
Last played on
Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki
Suresh Wadkar
Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w20s6.jpglink
Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki
Last played on
Meri Kismat Mein Tu Nahi Shayad
Lata Mangeshkar
Meri Kismat Mein Tu Nahi Shayad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Meri Kismat Mein Tu Nahi Shayad
Last played on
Tere Naina Mere Naino Se
Suresh Wadkar
Tere Naina Mere Naino Se
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
Tere Naina Mere Naino Se
Last played on
Suresh Wadkar Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Anoushka Shankar and Nitin Sawhney perform a haunting duet in tribute to their fathers.
-
Shankar: Prashanti (excerpt) (2017)
-
Anoushka Shankar on UK-India Year Of Culture & visiting Buckingham Palace
-
Anoushka Shankar
-
Anoushka Shankar describes her musical response to the refugee crisis.
-
Anoushka Shankar - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Back to artist